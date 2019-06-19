GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Voters in Greenville County picked Patrick Haddon to be the Republican candidate for SC State House SC State House District 19 during Tuesday's primary.
Haddon received 81.57 percent of the vote and his opponent, Bill Addis, received 18.43 percent, per the Unofficial Results election summary report.
Haddon will face Democratic candidate Carrie Counton in the special election on August 20.
The winner will represent District 19 for the remainder of the term vacated by Dwight Loftis, who was elected to the SC Senate.
