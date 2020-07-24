GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department put out a fire at a salon on East Washington Street Friday afternoon.
The fire was at O'Haira Salon.
An upper-level window was broken and smoke stains could be seen on the stone wall surrounding the window.
Firefighters at the scene said they did not know if lightning sparked the fire.
FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.
