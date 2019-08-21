ANDERSON, SC - Fox Carolina - Six months after Rodney Gilmer was shot and killed inside his own home, his family is asking for answers.
SLED is still investigating after Anderson Co. deputies got a call about a domestic dispute on February 18th. The shooting happened at Rodney's home along Whirlaway Circle.
Gilmer worked for AnMed Health Emergency Department, and has worked previously as a flight paramedic for GHS Med Trans.
Joyce Gilmer says Rodney was her best friend and saved countless lives during his time as a flight medic. "Nobody's perfect, but in my eyes, he walked on water," she said.
Gilmer said she was on the phone with her brother moments before the shooting. She stated Rodney went back inside his home for his wallet and never came back out.
"Our actual conversation was only two minutes and then 25 minutes of silence," Gilmer said.
This sister goes onto say Gilmer loved his two daughters more than life itself. She is saddened that he has already missed a high school graduation. "He’s going to miss out on the graduation from college, their weddings," Gilmer said.
"We need closure," Gilmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.