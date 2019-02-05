Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Saint Joseph's Catholic School in Anderson county will be hosting a 'Knight with the Legends' that will invite hall of fame football coaches to a dinner, and meet and greet event.
The event will take place on Saturday, February the 9th at the St. Josephs JPII Center that evening.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School will be hosting an exciting slate of Hall of Fame college football coaches as they share stories and experiences in a question and answer style forum. This will be the opportunity of a lifetime to hear from four football legends.
Tickets are available, with all sales benefiting the Knights Football program. General Admission for the Speaker Panel is $20 per person, as well as a $50 Premium Ticket, which also includes dinner and a meet and greet with the coaches before the panel.
Speaker Panel will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, with the Premium Ticket events beginning at 4:30 PM.
For more information, please contact Head Football Coach Jon Wheeler.
