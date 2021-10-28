COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - With Halloween just days away, law enforcement agents are enforcing a statewide curfew for sex offenders whose crime is against a child in order to keep kids safe.
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) said Halloween restrictions for sex offenders on probation, parole and other forms of community supervision under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS will have a curfew from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. statewide on Oct. 31.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all actively supervised sex offenders are to remain at home during the curfew and will be under surveillance checks through “team home visits," according to SCDPPPS.
The agency said sex offenders are restricted from the following:
- No porch or exterior lights on outside of their houses;
- No candy distribution;
- No participation in Halloween parties or carnivals
- MUST stay inside of their homes.
To look up sex offenders in your area, click here.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: Death of Greenville woman back in June ruled homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.