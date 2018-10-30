GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) For the first time ever, certain sex offenders in Greenville County will be required to spend Halloween night together in a central location.
This applies to sex offenders who’ve committed crimes against children and are under the supervision of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Service.
This is part of a statewide Halloween curfew that is enforced every year.
In some counties, sex offenders under SCDPPPS supervision are required to stay in their homes between 5:30pm and 9:00pm. In other counties, like Greenville County, those offenders will have to spend the evening in a central location, which is not disclosed for obvious security reasons.
Kristin Crosby of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Service says the move to gather offenders in one location helps to cut down on personnel that would be needed to enforce the curfew through home visits and landline phone calls.
She says, “It’s not cruel. They’re instructed to report every week or month during their probation so this is just an additional report date. We don’t get gripes from offenders. They know it’s something they have to do and they don’t have a problem coming in reporting.”
In counties where sex offenders are required to be at home during the Halloween curfew they’ve been notified of the rules. Those include no lights on outside their homes, no handing out candy and no participating in Halloween parties or carnivals.
Cosby says each of the offenders received a letter 30 days ago and had to sign it indicating they agreed to show up at the central location or provide proof they would be at work during that time.
SCDPPS has a warrant team on standby in case an offender doesn’t show up. Cosby says officers will be ready to find them and take them to jail.
MORE NEWS: FBI: Multi-agency raid conducted across Upstate locations of Pain Management Associates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.