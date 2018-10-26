New Mexico (KOAT) -- Spirit Halloween's owner says not only are people stealing decorations, but they're also trying to take off with costumes and they've lost thousands of dollars.
He said one mom had her kids put items inside a bag --- and walk out with them. He says the mom stayed behind to pay, but her credit card was declined.
That's when she told an employee she was going to get another card from her car, and never came back.
Spirit Halloween employees say they've also caught people red handed on their surveillance cameras using large bags to stuff their costumes inside.
In one video a man is seen walking out with two large skeletons that cost about $90 each.
Seconds later, security chases after the man and they were able to catch up with him and get the items back.
One mother agrees costumes can get pricey, but she suggests people make their own to save money and not steal.
"Go a little simpler. Do makeup, try putting together a costume. My mom always made our costumes. We were happy with it. We got to take part," said Donna Bangharut.
Each year, Spirit Halloween donates money earned from selling items patients at the Children's Center at Presbyterian. Last year, they donated $45,000, but owners say the large amount of theft could affect how much they donate this year.
