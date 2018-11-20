Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Peace Center in conjunction with Producer Jeffrey Seller announced a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin with the show's first performance, starting December 4.
40 tickets will be sold for every performance at $10 each.
The digital lottery will open at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 2 for tickets to the Tuesday, December 4 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.
How to enter:
- You can use the official Hamilton app to register or go here.
- Each winner may purchase up to two tickets.
- Winners and non-winners will be notified approximately at 11:00 a.m. the day prior to the performance they registered for.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Tickets must be purchased with a credit card by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.
- Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.
Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and www.peacecenter.org for late release seats which may become available at short notice.
