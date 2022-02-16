You have permission to edit this article.
Hammond School building on fire, Columbia Richland Fire Chief says

Hammond Elementary School in Columbia

Hammond Hill Elementary School in Columbia burning (Viewer Submission/February 16, 2022). 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a fire currently on the campus of Hammond School, according to the Columbia Richland Fire Department.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the back of the lower school building is actively on fire at this time with fire officials on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

