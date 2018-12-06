LUMBERTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The father of the North Carolina girl who was found dead after she was kidnapped outside her Lumberton home last month has been denied a visa to allow him to enter the U.S. from Guatemala to attend her funeral, according to an NBC report.
KWQC reports an online petition that garnered more than 50,000 signatures, calling for Hania Aguilar’s father, bit a temporary visa was not approved.
Hania Aguilar was kidnapped before school on November 5. Her body was found 3 weeks later.
No suspects have been arrested in the case.
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The family of a North Carolina teen who was kidnapped and killed has …
