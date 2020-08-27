Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for a suspect they say was involved in an assault.
According to dispatch, around 6:28 a.m. a call for service came in and deputies responded to the area of Owens Road and West Georgia Road in Pelzer.
Details of the alleged assault were not immediately available, but we're told deputies are in the area and actively searching for the suspect.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office for additional information.
FOX Carolina has a crew on the way and we'll update as we know more.
More news: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to hold public memorial for fallen K-9 Deputy this morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.