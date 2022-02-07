SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Imagine still being owed a paycheck from the work you did in December. A group of several employees from Happy Home Care have complained to the state they are owed money.
The state is still investigating.
FOX Carolina's Shale Remien has been digging for answers for weeks to try and help these caregivers. She spoke to 7 former employees, all claiming to see no paycheck, including a client who spoke out for her caregiver.
Emily Kirk is a mom with a full plate. She has a 1 year-old named Hadley and her daughter Avery is diagnosed with 1P36, a genetic disorder requiring an aid. Avery has therapy every single day.
"I think of them as family, I care for their kids just like I care for my own kids," said April Laney, Kirk's aid and a former employee with Happy Home Care.
Laney continues to show up for this family despite the fact that she, along with several other Happy Home Care employees, say they are still owed their pay from work they did months ago.
"I still do things for Happy Home Care. I still pass out W-2s, I still do things even though again I have not been paid since December 3rd like everyone else," Amy Milburn said.
Operations manager Amy Milburn said she felt just as blindsided when Chad Robinson, listed with the state as the only owner on the LLC, missed their paychecks back in December.
Employees showed FOX Carolina text messages from Robinson promising back pay if they continued to work.
"He told them they could pick up a paycheck Christmas Eve," Kirk said. "They showed up and he wasn't there and he stopped texting everyone."
Shale Remien went to Happy Home Care in Spartanburg several times. She called the business owner and a voice message showed the mailbox was full.
"How could he do this? How could he hurt everybody?" Milburn asks.
"We were scared, I’m trying not to get emotional, but we really need April. She helps so much with Avery‘s care," Kirk said.
The lack of payment put the most caring people in a now-compromising situation.
"I love the job and that’s why I continue to do it even though I haven’t been getting paid. I didn’t wanna leave her high and dry just because the company is not doing what they’re supposed to do," Laney said.
Milburn says a caregiver was evicted on Christmas Day, another lost her car and some of their kids didn't wake up to Christmas presents.
Records the Department of Labor show employees filing complaints. There are 5 open cases currently.
"So it’s 93 people that aren’t getting care and then we have 66 caregivers that aren’t getting paid. That's not okay... that’s not what we came to this business for," Milburn said. "The only thing that matters is for these caregivers to get paid."
