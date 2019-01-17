SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a week of hardships for the Spartanburg District 7 Athletics Department capped off Thursday by the funeral for 58 year old Coach Bryant Rose who died after a brief time in the hospital following surgery. Coach Rose was the head athletic trainer at Spartanburg High and had been with the school for more than 25 years. He had two sons who attend Spartanburg High and his wife, Dr. Meredith Rose, is principal at Jesse Boyd Elementary School.
Rose’s death is the second the school is facing over a matter of days. Spartanburg high school senior Nick Dixon passed away Friday afternoon. The promising young football linebacker, defensive line player and running back died during a surgery.
Outside the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg on Thursday family members, students, faculty and people who loved Coach Rose could be seen entering the church, some wearing Vikings colors. It’s symbolic of their togetherness and strength during this emotional week.
Also on Thursday, another member of the Spartanburg High School Athletic family was released from the hospital after a major scare. It involved basketball team manager, 17 year old Tyshun Moultrie, who also played football for the Vikings and was friends with Nick Dixon. Moultrie collapsed Tuesday night after the Vikings basketball team returned to Spartanburg High School. Two coaches are credited with saving Moultrie. They performed CPR and administered a defibrillator until EMS arrived.
While the 17 year old was speaking at the vigil on Sunday for Dixon, Moultrie thanked his coaches, like the ones that would go on to save his life.
District officials say it has been a trying week for Spartanburg District 7, Spartanburg High School and the Athletics Department. But witnesses to Coach Rose’s funeral at First Baptist Church on Thursday could easily see the community’s solidarity. The district has made sure counselors are available to students this week.
