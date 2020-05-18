Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville says a local business has donated $5,000 to help support the Salvation Army's COVID-19 relief efforts.
A spokesperson for the Salvation Army says the donation came in from the Hargrove Foundation, the charitable link of the Hargrove Family of Companies.
The Salvation Army says the funds will assist them in continuing to provide grocery assistance boxes to families in need and vulnerable populations.
The Hargrove Family of Companies is based in Mobile, AL, and has recently opened a Greenville location. Hargrove is committed to investing in the communities they operate in and a spokesperson for the Salvation Army said they are thankful to the company and its employees.
“The Salvation Army is grateful for this donation from our local Hargrove office,” says Major Andrew Kelly, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee Counties. “Hargrove is a new presence in our community, and we feel so thankful for their commitment to giving back. Thanks to this gift, we will continue lending a helping hand to families in need during these times of uncertainty.”
