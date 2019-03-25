CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Harlem Globetrotters were busy setting new world records on Monday ahead of their show at The Ramsey Center at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee.
Monday was also Guinness World Record Day, and the team said they decided to celebrate by setting five new Guinness World Record titles.
Below are the highlights:
Bull Bullard hit a somersault basketball shot at a staggering 58 feet, 1.25 inches away from the basketball hoop.
Torch George completed the most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute. 32.
Zeus McClurkin completed the most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute. 5.
McClurkin also set a new record for most behind the back three pointers in one minute – 3.
The Globetrotters’ standing Guinness World Record count is now 21.
