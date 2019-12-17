GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- After nearly a century of trick shots and slam dunks, the Harlem Globetrotters are pushing the limits once again on its latest world tour.
The team is making 200 stops in North America, including one here in Greenville, and visiting 30 countries during its "Pushing the Limits" tour.
At each stop, the team will try to set a new Guinness World Record. The team currently holds 22, with six of those being set last month.
The Globetrotters are also adding a "Fifth Quarter" to games. It's a free autograph session where fans can come face to face with their favorite players.
The Globetrotters will have two shows on Jan. 4, 2020 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. You can find tickets here.
