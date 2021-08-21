GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Harley-Davidson of Greenville hosted an event on Saturday to benefit the Project HOPE Foundation, a local-nonprofit that offers a lifespan of services to the autism community.
Organizers of the ride say that Project HOPE is about to start its 25th school year in September. Organizers thought it would be a good time to celebrate and raise money for their programs.
The ride was 90-miles long and had three stops at Project HOPE foundation campuses in Landrum, Spartanburg and Woodruff. The ride cost $15 per rider and $10 per adult. All proceeds go to support Project Hope Foundation’s lifespan of autism services.
Check out these photos from the event!
Harley-Davidson Ride for Autism (1)
Harley- Davidson of Greenville hosted a Ride for Autism to benefit Project HOPE (FOX Carolina, August 21, 2021)
