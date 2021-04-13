GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harley-Davidson of Greenville will be hosting two events this weekend at the dealership on Chrome Drive.
The Spring Open House will take place between April 16 -18.
The Open House will feature a free concert Friday evening by Black Stone Cherry and special guests Small Town Titans.
Free food and drink will also be offered throughout the weekend.
The first 50 guests on Saturday will receive a free gift as well.
All Harley-Davidson of Greenville Branded Products 20% off through the weekend Demos and test rides will also be offered.
The Abate Spring Run to benefit the Julie Valentine Center will also take place on Saturday and will end at the dealership.
The ride will begin at the Greenville Shrine Club on Beverly Road with kickstands up at 1:15 p.m. The ride will end at Harley-Davidson of Greenville with a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, food, and drinks.
The Julie Valentine Center has a current ongoing need for several items that participants are asked to help provide the following: T
· Lysol/Clorox wipes, Lysol spray and Swiffer liquid refills
· Hand sanitizer & liquid hand Soap
· Children’s masks
· Teen/Adult journals & cute pens
· Teen/Adult therapy stress balls, fidget spinners, anti-stress putty
· Gift cards:
o Amazon
o Target
o Walmart
o Dollar General, Family Dollar, etc.
o Drug Stores (Walgreens, CVS, etc)
o Gas Stations (QT, Spinx, 7-Eleven, etc.)
o Office Supply Stores ( Office Max, Staples, etc.)
o Grocery Stores (Ingles, Bilo, Publix, Food Lion, etc.)
o Book Stores (Barnes & Noble, etc.)
o Any Restaurant
o Visa, Mastercard, American Express Prepaid Cards
o Arts/Crafts Stores (Michaels, Hobby Lobby, etc.)
The center said these items are used in direct victim services for the child and adult clients seen at the center, the various hospitals they serve, as well for their ongoing support/parenting groups.
