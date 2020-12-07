GREER,SC (FOX Carolina)-An Upstate mother, Joy Richey said she’s doing her best to keep her son’s name, Marquis Richey, alive. She’s created The Marquis Richey Foundation and they have a donation drive planned for Saturday.
Greer police say his homicide still remains unsolved after possibly two suspects knocked on his door back on June 8th. Police say there was a confrontation and the suspects open fire, leaving Richey to die in the doorway.
“On the days where I want to give up, even days where it's hard to get out of the bed and I have to sit there and shake this off....I know my son would want me to get up, he would want me to keep fighting,” Joy Richey said.
Joy Richey has been fighting for answers about her son’s murder for six months.
"I haven’t heard his voice, it’s six months that I haven’t seen his face, it’s six months that I haven’t been able to hold him."
Christmas was her sons favorite time of year. However she said it doesn’t matter what Christmas decorations she puts out, the holidays are no longer the same. She explained while the suspected killers are enjoying the holidays with their families, hers is left in agony and without answers.
There is one mission that can put a smile on her face.
"Every time I think about it, I see his smile"
Joy explained before Marquis was killed, as a family they would hand out necessities at tent city. she said one of her son’s core values was generosity.
She created the Marquise foundation, fighting against gun violence while also providing donation drives.
“ I have seen the joy that I brought him so I said “I have to keep his legacy alive, I have to keep his name out there because I refuse for my son to be just a hashtag or a name on a T-shirt.”
Joy said she plans to pass out donation boxes through the foundation. They will be outside of InTown Suites along Wade Hampton Boulevard starting at 10 AM on Saturday.
“I am fighting for him, I’m fighting for justice for my son."
In order to help donate, you can visit themarquisfoundationsc.com or call 864-432-3938.
MORE NEWS: Chuck Yeager passes away at 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.