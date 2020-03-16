CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos announced Monday they will close for two weeks "due to the serious public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The casino will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
"To be clear, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos to date. However, for the health and safety of our team members and guests, the casino will close beginning Wednesday, March 18," the casino said in a news release. "This decision is a precautionary measure only, made to ensure we are in compliance with local rules and regulations."
All employees will continue to receive pay during the closure.
Learn more about the additional sanitation efferts in place at the casino here.
