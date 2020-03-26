CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos announced Thursday they will remain closed for an additional two weeks "due to the serious public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The casino closed on March 18 as a precuation. No coronavirus cases have been attributed to the casino at that time, officials said."
All employees will continue to receive pay during the closure, officials said.
"Harrah’s Cherokee is continually monitoring the situation and while a reopening date has not yet been established, the company looks forward to welcoming back team members and guests soon," the casino stated in a news release
Learn more about the additional sanitation efforts in place at the casino here.
