CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - After nearly two months of being shut down in an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Harrah's Cherokee Casinos said they will begin a gradual reopening of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River on Monday, May 18.
Officials said both casinos will have extensive health and safety precautions in place for the safety of employees and guests.
Officials said areas such as the gaming floor, hotel and some restaurants, where social distancing can be practiced will be the first to open, with significant limitations on occupancy. Areas where social distancing is not possible, such as the spa, valet, poker tables, buffet, and concert venue, will remain close until deemed safe to reopen.
"To make social distancing possible, access to the casinos will be by invitation only at first with small groups of customers receiving the invitation by email starting as early as May 13," the casino said in a news release. "During this initial phase, only invited guests will be able to make hotel reservations, or access the properties. The number of invitations may increase over time as it becomes appropriate to do so."
The casino said furloughed workers will return to work when their individual work areas reopen. Before their shifts, the casino said all employees will complete a screening, which will include a questionnaire and temperature check. They will also be required to wear a face mask while on duty.
