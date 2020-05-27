CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - After two months of being shut down in an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Harrah's Cherokee Casinos said they will begin a gradual reopening of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River on Thursday, May 28
Officials said both casinos will have extensive health and safety precautions in place for the safety of employees and guests.
The casinos will operate at 30% capacity, consistent with NC and Tribal guidelines and operating with social distancing in place. Most restaurants will be open with limited seating as well as carryout options
Areas where social distancing is not possible will remain close until deemed safe to reopen.
The casino said both workers and guests will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entering.
No smoking will be allowed in gaming areas at this time.
