COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina announced on Friday that the Board of Trustees unanimously selected Harris Pastides to be the interim president of the university following Bob Caslen's resignation last week.
According to officials, Pastides served as the university's president for more than a decade before retiring in 2019. They add that before being named president, Pastides served as South Carolina’s vice president for research and health sciences, and dean of the Arnold School of Public Health.
Pastides said in a press release, “I’m excited to serve in this interim role and look forward to helping the university through this transition. Despite change, our university will always remain focused on the mission of service to our students and the people of South Carolina. Now is the time for us to come together as one community to reaffirm our support of that important work.”
The Board of Trustees also outlined a plan to launch the search for the university's next president, according to officials.
“Our goal is to attract an experienced leader who can continue the tremendous momentum of the UofSC System. That means attracting the best students in South Carolina and beyond and enhancing the quality of life for our state’s residents through teaching, research and innovation,” said Board Chair C. Dorn Smith III, M.D.
According to officials, new policies were put into place in 2020 to improve the presidential search process. All of the members of the presidential search committee can be found here Search Committee - Human Resources
To learn more about the presidential search, please visit University President - Human Resources | University of South Carolina (sc.edu).
