President-elect Joe Biden seeks to unite nation with victory speech

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris react as confetti falls, with Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 7.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

AP- Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is paying tribute to the women, particularly Black women, whose shoulders she stands on as she shatters barriers in American politics. Harris addressed the nation as the next vice president on Saturday. She is the first woman to be elected vice president in America, but she says she will not be the last. The 56-year-old California senator is also the first Black woman and first person of Indian heritage elected to the vice presidency. She wore a white pantsuit on stage in tribute to women's suffrage.

