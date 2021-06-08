Mexico Harris Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is telling the poor and threatened populations of Latin America that the United States has “the capacity to give people a sense of hope” in the region so they can make better lives without fleeing to the U.S. Harris closed her first foreign trip as vice president unapologetic for her decision not to visit the U.S.-Mexico border as part of her mission to address migration to the U.S. She said her meetings with leaders and others in Guatemala and Mexico were vital to understanding the core reasons people leave their homes for perilous journeys to America.

