COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham and challenger Jaime Harrison will face off for one more debate Friday night as the race for the incumbent senator's seat heats up days before the general election.
Graham, the Republican senator, will debate Democratic opponent Harrison in a live, televised debate from Columbia. The candidates are expected to garner even more national attention in a US Senate race that has brought in record-breaking political dollars.
SCETV is hosting the debate. You can watch their livestream below:
