Hartwell, GA (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, law enforcement agencies arrested Hart County Commissioner R.C. Oglesby, his son, Stephen, and three other family members on racketeering and other charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says Oglesby was under investigation for six months by the GBI, Hartwell Police Department, and U.S. Department of Agriculture for charges under the RICO Act.
According to the sheriff's office, Oglesby and his son are being investigated for paying pennies on the dollar for EBT cards and then using those cards to buy food supplies for their businesses.
Deputies say both were arrested around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
We're told in addition to the racketeering charges, they are also expected to face drug charges after a Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office discovered cocaine and marijuana in addition the EBT card fraud.
Deputies said they also served warrants Thursday to search the homes of both R.C. and Stephen Oblesby, the R&D Car wash, and Tenneco Auto Services.
As of Thursday afternoon, the GBI released the following lists of suspects arrested and their charges:
- R.C. Oglesby, 65 years old (10 counts of Shoplifting, 2 counts of Racketeering)
- Stephen Oglesby, 41 years old (3 counts of Racketeering)
- Amy Oglesby, 38 years old (10 counts of Racketeering)
- Dasia Oglesby, 21 years old (1 count of Racketeering)
- Monique Oglesby, 28 years old (1 count of Racketeering)
GBI agents said additional charges and arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
According to the Hart County Georgia website, Oglesby was first elected as County Commissioner in 1989.
Commissioner Oglesby is also pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, according to the county website.
Hart County Attorney Walter Gordon said Commissioner Oglesby's charges do not appear to involve county property or county taxpayer, only his personal business.
If indictments follow, Gordon said the governor will appoint a commission to determine if Oglesby should be suspended from office.
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.
