Hartwell, GA (FOX Carolina) - Fire investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office have determined a fire that destroyed a home in Hartwell, Georgia is the result of Arson.
Firefighters say the fire happened around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, February 28, at a home located on Zipps Road in Hart County. Investigators say the fire was set in the living room area of the home.
Investigators say the 3,200 square-foot home had been unoccupied for several years prior to the fire and was completely destroyed in the incident.
Rewards are being offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.
Anyone with information can reach the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Hart County Fire Department and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
More news: NC health officials confirm 2nd coronavirus case, patient is 'doing well'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.