Hart County, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Board of Commissioners has declared an emergency in Hart County regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the declaration passed on Tuesday, individuals living in the county are asked to take shelter in their residence and when outdoors, they must maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
The provision states that all residents are encouraged to only leave their home for essential activities, to operate essential businesses or to perform essential government functions.
A complete list of those activities, businesses and functions can be found in the document below:
More news: Lowe's hiring nationwide, several openings in the Upstate area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.