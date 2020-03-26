Coronavirus deaths in the US could reach peak in three weeks, epidemiologist says

Hart County, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Board of Commissioners has declared an emergency in Hart County regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the declaration passed on Tuesday, individuals living in the county are asked to take shelter in their residence and when outdoors, they must maintain social distancing of at least six feet. 

The provision states that all residents are encouraged to only leave their home for essential activities, to operate essential businesses or to perform essential government functions. 

A complete list of those activities, businesses and functions can be found in the document below: 

Download PDF Hart Co. declaration

