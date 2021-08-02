HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) -- The fall semester is underway for students in Hart County Schools. It's the first day of school for the district's 3,000 students.
COVID-19 precautions are still in place, but the biggest change for familiies this year is no virtual learning. Masks are still optional, but district officials could make them mandatory if cases spike.
The district recevied more than $8 million in federal aid for COVID-19 and they spent part of it buying school supplies for every student, including new backpacks.
"Each classroom teacher submitted supply need based on grade level. Lands End has partnered with the School District to provide age appropriate bookbags with Chromebook sleeves," the district said in a Facebook post.
