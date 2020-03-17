Bowersville, GA (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Hart County Georgia have charged a teen following a shooting Monday night.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Hubbard Street around 6:30 p.m. in Bowersville where they discovered a victim suffering from a single gunshot to the chest.
Deputies say the victim was able to give a description of the suspect, and with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol, they arrived at the suspect's home and arrested him.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is a 16-year-old male who is being charged as an adult. He has not yet been identified at this time by the sheriff's office.
The suspect is being charged with home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary first degree, criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
