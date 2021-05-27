GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Hartness officials announced on Thursday that a new restaurant opens today at the center of the Harness community on South Highway 14.
Officials say that the new restaurant will be called Village Kitchen. The new establishment will offer specialty coffee/breakfast options in the morning and a southern-influenced menu throughout the rest of the day, according to officials.
The general manager of Village Kitchen, Jonathan Brashier, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to open our doors and invite everyone in to enjoy Chef Marino’s menu, as well as Village Kitchen’s bright setting and warm hospitality. Whether you are stopping by to grab a coffee and pastry to go, meet over a casual business lunch, have family dinner or spend an evening on our patio with a glass of wine, we are a destination for amazing food, memorable experiences and exceptional service."
According to officials, a centerpiece of the kitchen is a stone hearth oven used to create flatbreads and other items throughout the menu. The menu was created by partnering with multiple local businesses and farms to source the needed ingredients. These partners include; Methodical Coffee, Tyger River Smart Farm, Charleston Tea Garden, Swamp Rabbit Café & Grocery, Mission Grape Distributors, Red Clay and others, according to officials.
"We are honored to work with so many incredible local and regional farms and purveyors,” said Executive Chef Tanner Marino. “When guests visit Village Kitchen, they will be served the best possible ingredients in elevated yet approachable dishes.”
The restaurant will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Village Kitchen is located in Greenville, SC at 2000 Society Street, Suite 100.
Those interested in learning more can call 864-686-7900 or
visit villagekitchenhartness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.