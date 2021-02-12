Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville is once again hosting their annual "Spread the Love" peanut butter drive.
In 2020, Harvest Hope set a goal of 1,000 jars and with the help of the community and local businesses they collected 10,000. This year the drive aims to collect 15,000 jars of peanut butter by the end of February.
Peanut butter is always in high demand due to it being kid friendly, shelf stable and high-protein in nature.
“When we kicked off this campaign last year, we hoped it would spread awareness about hunger in our area and encourage individuals to give back, but never did we think we would be able to collect 10,000 jars of peanut butter,” says Dane Boudreau, Upstate Branch Executive Director. “Little did we know how much our world was about to change in a few short weeks and how much our neighbors would need this peanut butter to fill their cabinets. Surpassing our goal again this year would mean so much to us, but even more to those it will feed.”
Organizers ask that donations be made in plastic jars rather than glass. Members of the community wishing to drop off peanut butter can do so at the following locations:
- Harvest Hope, 2818 White Horse Rd., Greenville
- Allstate Insurance (Ashley Harper), 1004 W. Georgia Rd., Suite A, Simpsonville
- Allstate Insurance (Shannon Harvey), 16 Berryblue Ct., Simpsonville
Donations can also be made through Harvest Hope’s Amazon Wishlist and online at www.donate.harvesthope.org. For a donation of $15, you can help provide 8 jars of peanut butter.
