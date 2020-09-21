Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harvest Hope Food Bank is serving at a time when help is needed. Monday morning they joined forces with BI-LO to distribute fresh produce and shelf-stable good to families in need.
Emergency Food Pantry Manager Amy Bell says they’ve noticed an increase of about 300 families coming to them since the pandemic began. The hope is to give thousands of people an extra boost in their pantries to have one less thing to worry about.
“It’s great so we can continue to provide so people are hopefully not making too many hard decisions. We can help them get over the next hump to that next paycheck so they can hopefully provide for their families,” said Amy Bell.
The drive-thru style distribution drew in back-to-back cars for four hours. BI-LO distributed 25,000 pounds of food items. It served 500 families and 2,000 people Tuesday.
Harvest hope says they serve on average about 200 families a day. They hope to keep up that mission, especially as the holidays approach.
“We try to be heavy on the fresh produce, and not as much on things that won’t last as long. We try to focus on focus on fresh produce and items that can be used for recipes,” said Bell.
The food bank plans to serve again on Wednesday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 2818 White Horse Road. Families who show up for drive-thru distributions must be residents of Greenville and Laurens counties, and have a drivers license.
Harvest Hope asks anyone who would like to make a contribution or get involved to visit harvesthope.org
