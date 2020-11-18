GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Social Services said the Harvest Hope Food Bank will host the Greenville Job Fair Drive-Thru on Wednesday.
According to the agency, Harvest Hope's job fair drive-thru will take place at Harvest Hope located at 2818 White Horse Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside food pick-up as well as information regarding employment opportunities will be provided without folks having to leave their vehicles.
The agency said due to COVID-19 and recommended social distancing guidelines, a traditional job fair or hiring event is not possible. Therefore, Harvest Hope Food Bank is exploring new ways to provide these events for the public and our local employers.
Organizers said the job fair is sponsored by SC Department of Employment & Workforce, SC Works Greater Upstate, SC Department of Social Services and their partnering agencies.
