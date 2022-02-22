GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harvest Hope Food Bank announced an immediate need for volunteers to help pack 10,000 food boxes for children, seniors and families across the state.
Organizers said Harvest Hope utilizes nearly 11,000 volunteers a year keep operations throughout their service area. On average, volunteers put in more than 66,000 hours of service, allowing the organization to invest over $1.3 million back into food sourcing and distribution.
“Volunteers play such a vital role in the mission of our organization,” said Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO in a news release. “In order to meet the needs of our communities, we rely heavily on donations of food and time. We can’t do this without you.”
We're told there are various volunteer opportunities for individuals, families and larger groups available at all Harvest Hope brances/
Requirements for volunteering include:
- Must be 11 years of age or older. (Ages 11-15 must be accompanied by an adult. 16+ may volunteer on their own.)
- Must complete a volunteer application.
- Must complete a volunteer orientation.
- Must complete a safety waiver.
