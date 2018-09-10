GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- As the coastline braces for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, relief agencies and food banks are springing into action. At Harvest Hope Food Bank, they say while they can’t predict the impact of the storm, they do know preparation has to begin now.
“We want to make sure we have everything we need to send to the families that are impacted by the storm,” says Donor Relations Manager Lori Burney.
“We want to make sure we pre-pack and everything’s ready to go and we can be proactive.”
Burney says it will be all hands on deck during this week’s volunteer days. The agency will have teams of additional volunteers pre-packing boxes and drivers ready to deliver them wherever the need may be.
“Fortunately, Greenville is a very giving and kind community,” says Burney. “Last year with Hurricane Irma, we had over 200 volunteers here. We packed over 600 boxes that we shipped off."
Critical need items include shelf-stable food and snacks, gallons of water, paper products, hygiene items and diapers. Organizers at Harvest Hope say monetary donations go a long way and one dollar can yield five meals.
Donations can be made on the organization's website.
