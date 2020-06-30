Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) – Harvest Hope Food Bank said Tuesday they are seeing a 132 percent increase in services compared to this time in 2019.
It has been just over 100 days since the food bank moved its emergency pantry services outdoors due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and Harvest Hope said that over the past four months their emergency pantry distribution line has provided food to nearly 67,500 people in Greenville and Laurens counties.
“These numbers are staggering,” says Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO in a news release. “Not only because these are neighbors who need our help; but the demand continues to increase and no one knows when it will end.”
Harvest Hope currently operates its emergency food pantry curbside distribution line on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility on White Horse Road with help from dozens of volunteers.
Harvest Hope asks anyone who would like to make a contribution or get involved to visit harvesthope.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.