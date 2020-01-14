GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Harvest Hope Food Bank is asking for donations from the public in the form of plastic bags in an attempt to restock after a record holiday season.
The food bank uses the bags to sort and bag items that they then distribute through its emergency food pantry. They go through about 4,000 plastic bags a day.
“Most places you shop, you receive a plastic grocery bag,” says Wendy Broderick, CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank. “We want to take these bags and reuse them to help fight hunger in the Upstate.”
The non-profit serves people in need in 20 counties throughout the state of South Carolina. Each year, more than 32.7 million pounds of food is distributed, feeding more than 31,000 people a week.
Those interested in donating their used grocery bags can do so in the lobby of Harvest Hope's Upstate Branch located at 2818 White Horse Road in Greenville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on the non-profit, visit their website.
