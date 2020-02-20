Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harvest Hope Food Bank is asking the community to donate 1,000 jars of peanut butter to help less fortunate members of the community.
Organizers are asking for peanut butter because it is one of the most frequently requested items since it is kid-friendly, shelf-stable, and protein-rich.
“With over 52,000 people in Greenville County struggling with food insecurity, we count on the community to help us spread the love to these families who are spread too thin,” says Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope CEO.
Anyone looking to drop off peanut butter can do so at the following locations:
- Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2818 White Horse Road, Greenville
- Ashley Harper: Allstate Insurance, 1004 W. Georgia Rd., Suite A, Simpsonville
- Shannon Harvey: Allstate Insurance, 16 BerryBlue Ct., Simpsonville
Organizers ask for donations to please be made in plastic jars to help prevent the possibility of them breaking.
Donations can also be made through Harvest Hope’s Amazon Wishlist and online at www.donate.harvesthope.org. For a donation of $15, you can provide 12 jars of peanut butter.
More news: Water line break could impact morning commute at intersection of Woodruff Road and Miller Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.