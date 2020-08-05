Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Harvest Hope is calling on the community to help restock non-perishable food items during their August "Fill the Gap" campaign.
The organization says in the past four months, Harvest Hope's Upstate Branch has helped 146,230 individuals throughout the community.
Now, with their August campaign, Harvest Hope is calling on the community to donate a different high-demand food item each week.
The schedule for the month is as follows:
- August 8-14 – Canned meals and/or meats (beef stew, spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli)
- August 15-21 – Macaroni and cheese
- August 22-28 - Canned fruits and vegetables
Collection boxes will be available at the Upstate branch at 2818 White Horse Road in Greenville. Items can be dropped off at various Goodwill locations throughout the Upstate. A full list of locations can be found here.
Groups interested in hosting a food drive can fill out this form.
More news: LCSD 55 offers free school supplies to students, but pre-registration is necessary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.