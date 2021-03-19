GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- To celebrate the start of the NCAA basketball tournament, Harvest Hope launched its version of the event, called "Mac Madness."
Harvest Hope says that Mac Madness is an initiative that aims to collect boxes of macaroni and cheese to give to families in need throughout the Upstate. The event will run through March and end on April 5th.
Harvest Hope CEO, Erinn Rowe, said in a press release, "We are always looking for new and creative ways to get the local community involved with our mission of building a hunger-free tomorrow. While many are filling out their brackets for the March Madness tournament, it’s also great time to also give back to others.”
Those wanting to participate can drop off donations at 2818 White Horse Road in Greenville or make donations at https://give.harvesthope.org/ge/macmadness.
If any organizations or businesses want to host a mac & cheese drive or be a collection point, they can contact Harvest Hope at 803-254-4432 or email fooddrives@harvesthope.org.
