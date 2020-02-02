Hash and BBQ benefit for Laurens Co. deputy's wife battling cancer raises nearly $10K

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate community came together to chow down on hash and barbecue for a good cause.  

Laurens County Sheriff's Office held an event on February 1 to help raise money for Lisa Staton. She's the wife of deputy David Staton, and she's facing a fight against cancer.

Deputies sold quarts of hash and plates of home-cooked barbecue for $10 each. The event was held Laurens VFW on E. Main Street beginning at 1 p.m. There were also door prizes and raffles. 

By the end of the day, Tabith Sherfield said they'd raised $9,810 to help Lisa and her family throughout their journey. 

If you want to help out or need more details, contact Tabitha at 864-201-2521 or Wendi Wyatt at 864-992-0719.

