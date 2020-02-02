Lisa Staton, the wife of Laurens County Deputy David Staton, is battling cancer. But, she's not alone in her journey. On February 1, the community came together to eat homemade hash and barbecue for a good cause - raising money for Lisa's treatment.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate community came together to chow down on hash and barbecue for a good cause.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office held an event on February 1 to help raise money for Lisa Staton. She's the wife of deputy David Staton, and she's facing a fight against cancer.
Deputies sold quarts of hash and plates of home-cooked barbecue for $10 each. The event was held Laurens VFW on E. Main Street beginning at 1 p.m. There were also door prizes and raffles.
Hash and BBQ benefit for Laurens Co. deputy's wife battling cancer raises nearly $10K
By the end of the day, Tabith Sherfield said they'd raised $9,810 to help Lisa and her family throughout their journey.
If you want to help out or need more details, contact Tabitha at 864-201-2521 or Wendi Wyatt at 864-992-0719.
