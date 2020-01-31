LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Want to chow down on hash and barbecue for a good cause? Laurens has the cookout for you on Saturday.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office needs your help raising money for Lisa Staton. She's the wife of deputy David Staton, and she's facing a fight against cancer.
Deputies will be selling quarts of hash and plates of home-cooked barbecue for $10 each on February 1st. You can stop by the Laurens VFW on E. Main Street beginning at 1 p.m. to get food. There will also be door prizes and raffles beginning at 3 p.m.
If you want to help out or need more details, contact Tabitha Sherfield at 864-201-2521 or Wendi Wyatt at 864-992-0718.
