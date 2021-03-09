COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would make South Carolina the 48th state in the nation to pass a hate crime law has started its journey through the Statehouse.
The proposal allows harsher penalties for killings, assaults, stalking, vandalism and other crimes motivated by hatred for someone's race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, or disability.
A House subcommittee heard people speak for and against the bill Tuesday. They expect to vote Thursday.
Law enforcement and LGBTQ groups spoke for the bill. Baptist groups spoke against, fearing the proposal could be turned against them if they speak out against homosexuality or abortion. Supporters of the bill pointed out it creates no new crimes.
