- By BEN WALKER Associated Press, Freeman Stoddard
- Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes
- Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes, Tresia Bowles
Haunted House safety tips from Spartanburg Co. Building Codes
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Halloween is just a few days away, but are you checking to see if the haunted houses you go to are safe?
The Spartanburg County Building Codes Department inspects the haunted attractions in their county. And they're one of the few counties that has a specific haunted house ordinance in place for inside and outside attractions. Learn about it here.
There are tons of possibilities for accidents, such as tripping and getting hurt or having no way out during a fire. These are things Brad Jolly with Building Codes is looking for.
"If somebody has a spook trail or a spook house, they have to come to our planning department first for an operational permit," Jolly said.
Jolly says, at the moment, they've only approved haunted trails in the county, no inside attractions.
"We send an inspector out to check. We have a checklist of items they have to pass," Jolly said.
Jolly says inspectors are looking for visible hazards and electrical issues, among other things.
"You can't have a hallway that does not have an exit," said Jolly, "We look for ground stuff such as stumps, roots. They're all running through the woods. So, if you have a group of people, they're running—could have trip hazards."
The department is also looking for things that shouldn't be there, like fireworks, flames, or obstructions that can catch fire, such as polyurethane decorations.
He suggests haunted attractions get in touch with their local fire department.
"Contact the chief there and see if they have the availability to have some of their people out there, because that would help mitigate issues," Jolly said.
Jolly also has tips for visitors to protect themselves.
"Check the surroundings. Take a flashlight with you. Even when you go on the trails, take small flashlight in your pocket. Make sure you have your phone with you. Don't let your safety be given to somebody else to guarantee. Guarantee your own safety," said Jolly.
And Jolly's most important tip: have a good time!
"We encourage everybody to go out and have fun. Just be safe," Jolly said.
Jolly says the county has only approved three haunted trails at the moment: Nightmare Hollow, Wompus Woods, and Living Water Community Church. He says any other attractions are likely operating without a permit.
For the other attractions, it's your risk if you choose to go. You can check the county building and codes of other attractions to see if they're approved by their respected counties as well.
If you see anything dangerous, you can report it to Building Codes. If their offices are closed, call your local fire department or law enforcement.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes, Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Tom Lanahan
- Posted
- Tom Lanahan
- Posted
- Freeman Stoddard, Thomas Gore, Zach Prelutsky
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.