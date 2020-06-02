MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Unsure what to do with that old cellphone laying around? The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has a solution.
Since 2004, the 911 Cell Phone Bank has provided more than 100,000 devices to vulnerable or needy residents in communities throughout the country.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is an agency partner of the organization. They're asking for old cellphone donations so they can distribute them to those around their community who may need to call 911, but don't have the means to do so.
Old phones can be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office located at 593 Spaulding Road in Marion. It's open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, give them a call at (828) 652-2235.
