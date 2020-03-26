ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a missing woman says they still need help searching for her more than a month after she was reported missing.
Consuela "Chella" Luce was reported missing on February 1 by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen at a bus stop on Hwy. 81, near I-85 in Anderson. She stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. It's unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen.
Consuela wears false teeth, and her family sent us more photos of her with and without them. Her family tells us they're very worried and want her home safe.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call ACSO at 864-260-4404, and reference case #2020-03848.
