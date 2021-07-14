GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County family is looking for their dog, Jack, who went missing on the Fourth of July.
Jack is a large white, pit terrier mix with an orange mask and an orange spot on the base of his tail, according to his owner, Megan Zayas.
Zayas said Jack was last seen on Francis Avenue near South Washington in Greenville. He wasn't wearing a collar when he went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Zayas at 864-584-3565 or Stephanie at 864-300-1791.
MORE NEWS: Asheville Animal Control needs help locating owner of dog who bit 4-year-old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.